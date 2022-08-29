$4,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2008 Chrysler Sebring
2008 Chrysler Sebring
Limited
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
999,999KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9319171
- Stock #: 53353
- VIN: 1C3LC65M38N147645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 53353
- Mileage 999,999 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 53353 - LOT #: 595 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,400 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - TRUE MILEAGE UNKNOWN: THE ACCURACY OF THIS VEHICLE'S ODOMETER READING CANNOT BE VERIFIED AND THE CURRENT ODOMETER READING IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE CORRECT. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8