2008 Dodge Caliber

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,988 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 3 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7804047

7804047 Stock #: GT6857

GT6857 VIN: 1B3HB48BX8D739988

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT6857

Mileage 212,362 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.