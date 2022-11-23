2008 Dodge Caliber

$2,950 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 1 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9348502

9348502 Stock #: 53866

53866 VIN: 1B3HB48B08D690901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 53866

Mileage 151,192 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.