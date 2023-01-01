Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Caliber

151,181 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Caliber

2008 Dodge Caliber

SRT4

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Caliber

SRT4

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9493519
  2. 9493519
  3. 9493519
  4. 9493519
  5. 9493519
  6. 9493519
  7. 9493519
  8. 9493519
  9. 9493519
  10. 9493519
  11. 9493519
  12. 9493519
  13. 9493519
  14. 9493519
  15. 9493519
  16. 9493519
  17. 9493519
  18. 9493519
  19. 9493519
  20. 9493519
  21. 9493519
  22. 9493519
  23. 9493519
  24. 9493519
  25. 9493519
  26. 9493519
  27. 9493519
  28. 9493519
  29. 9493519
  30. 9493519
  31. 9493519
  32. 9493519
  33. 9493519
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

151,181KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9493519
  • Stock #: 57900
  • VIN: 1B3HB68F88D793417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 57900
  • Mileage 151,181 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 24.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 57900 - LOT #: 546 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - * EXHAUST MODIFIED * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 RAM 1500 SXT
 150,501 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 70,031 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 166,476 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory