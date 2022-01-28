Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Charger

209,098 KM

Details Description

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Charger

2008 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8263551
  2. 8263551
  3. 8263551
  4. 8263551
  5. 8263551
  6. 8263551
  7. 8263551
  8. 8263551
  9. 8263551
  10. 8263551
  11. 8263551
  12. 8263551
  13. 8263551
  14. 8263551
  15. 8263551
  16. 8263551
  17. 8263551
  18. 8263551
  19. 8263551
  20. 8263551
  21. 8263551
  22. 8263551
  23. 8263551
  24. 8263551
  25. 8263551
  26. 8263551
  27. 8263551
  28. 8263551
  29. 8263551
  30. 8263551
Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

209,098KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8263551
  • Stock #: 31036
  • VIN: 2B3KA33G98H288481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31036
  • Mileage 209,098 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31036 - LOT #: 636 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2011 Ford F-150 FX4
 229,893 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500
 196,092 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra S
 145,706 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory