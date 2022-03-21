Menu
2008 Dodge Charger Base

108,794 KM

Details Description

$4,450

+ tax & licensing
$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

108,794KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8792486
  • Stock #: 41096
  • VIN: 2B3KA43G28H310083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41096
  • Mileage 108,794 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 41096 - LOT #: 602 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - REBUILT STATUS: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN REBUILT FROM SALVAGE. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

