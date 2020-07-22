2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Covers SPEED CONTROL UConnect Hands-Free Communication Black Side Rails & Crossbars Fold-away heated pwr mirrors Driver 8-way pwr seat Driver seat manual lumbar adjust 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires Front & rear easy clean floor mats DARK SLATE SEATS MONOTONE PAINT (STD) 2ND ROW FOLD-IN-FLOOR BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: highline door trim panel stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric MYGIG MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM -inc: hard disc drive (6) speakers bright license plate brow ParkView rear back-up camera ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 1 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet 2nd row overhead DVD console w/video screen MyGIG multimedia system hard disc drive (6) speakers bright license plate brow ParkView rear back-up camera video remote control wireless headphones CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alternator 3-zone auto temp control 3.8L OHV V6 GAS ENGINE 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK 25H SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 gas engine 6-speed auto trans aluminum wheels front bucket seats 2nd row Stow'N Go buckets seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric Stow'N...

