2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

213,494 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

  • Listing ID: 5379545
  • Stock #: 39891A
  • VIN: 2D8HN44P48R807482

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

213,494KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dk Slate /Lt Shale
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 213,494 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Minivans, 4dr Wgn SE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.8L/231

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
SPEED CONTROL
UConnect Hands-Free Communication
Black Side Rails & Crossbars
Fold-away heated pwr mirrors
Driver 8-way pwr seat
Driver seat manual lumbar adjust
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
Front & rear easy clean floor mats
DARK SLATE SEATS
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
2ND ROW FOLD-IN-FLOOR BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats
CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: highline door trim panel stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric
MYGIG MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM -inc: hard disc drive (6) speakers bright license plate brow ParkView rear back-up camera
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 1 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet 2nd row overhead DVD console w/video screen MyGIG multimedia system hard disc drive (6) speakers bright license plate brow ParkView rear back-up camera video remote control wireless headphones
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alternator 3-zone auto temp control
3.8L OHV V6 GAS ENGINE
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK
25H SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 gas engine 6-speed auto trans aluminum wheels front bucket seats 2nd row Stow'N Go buckets seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric Stow'N...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

