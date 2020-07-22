2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: highline door trim panel stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric
MYGIG MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM -inc: hard disc drive (6) speakers bright license plate brow ParkView rear back-up camera
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 1 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet 2nd row overhead DVD console w/video screen MyGIG multimedia system hard disc drive (6) speakers bright license plate brow ParkView rear back-up camera video remote control wireless headphones
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alternator 3-zone auto temp control
3.8L OHV V6 GAS ENGINE
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK
25H SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 gas engine 6-speed auto trans aluminum wheels front bucket seats 2nd row Stow'N Go buckets seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric Stow'N...
