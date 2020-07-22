2008 Dodge Nitro

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Pwr sunroof Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features STANDARD PAINT ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror TRAVEL CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: full size spare tire class III hitch receiver 4-pin trailer wiring security alarm trailer sway damping (w/DGV 4-speed auto trans-inc: HD engine cooling pwr steering cooler) 20 X 7.5 ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS -inc: performance suspension P245/50R20 ALL SEASON PERFORMANCE TIRES REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM -inc: wireless headphones 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.55 axle ratio 28L R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.0L SOHC V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 20 x 7.5 aluminum chrome clad wheels body colour sill applique body colour grille w/chrome accent deluxe door trim panels front air dam instrument panel... CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: (8) amplified speakers subwoofer ParkSense rear park assist system remote start system auto dimming rearview mirror w/microphone Uconnect handsfree communication MYGIG AM/FM STEREO W/CD/MP3/NAVIGATION RADIO -inc: (8) amplified speakers subwoofer hard disc drive navigation system auto dimming rearview mirror w/microphone touch screen display monitor Uconnect hands-free communication system BLUE SEAT INSERTS CLOTH SEATS W/COLOUR-KEYED INSERTS PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: AM/FM/MP3/6-disc DVD radio (8) amplified speakers subwoofer

