Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

158,400 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5713287
  • Stock #: AA0232
  • VIN: 1D7HU18238J201986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a look at this excellent condition 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT! Equipped with Keyless Entry, 4X4, Remote Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, LOW KM, One Owner and many more great features! 

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

 

-WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 158,400 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Pathfind...
 166,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 115,800 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory