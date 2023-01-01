Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 3500

230,089 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

Laramie 4WD Mega Cab

Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

230,089KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10206900
  • Stock #: 193030
  • VIN: 3D7MX49AX8G193030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
  • Interior Colour Med Slate Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 193030
  • Mileage 230,089 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
3.73 Axle Ratio
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
LT235/80R17E ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
2FH LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine 6-speed auto trans
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription
FOLD-AWAY PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
RESISTOL LIMITED EDITION GROUP -inc: unique leather-trimmed bucket seats premium floor mats front wheel flares stainless steel tubular side steps
TWO-TONE LOWER BREAK PAINT
AM/FM/MP3 STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM
17 X 6 STEEL WHEELS (STD)
REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM -inc: 7 LCD video screen DVD player w/aux audio/video input jacks (2) multi-channel wireless headphones remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Stampede Auto

