Stampede Auto
403-888-8174
2008 Dodge Ram 3500
Laramie 4WD Mega Cab
Location
2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2
230,089KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10206900
- Stock #: 193030
- VIN: 3D7MX49AX8G193030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
- Interior Colour Med Slate Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 230,089 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
3.73 Axle Ratio
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
LT235/80R17E ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
2FH LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine 6-speed auto trans
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription
FOLD-AWAY PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
RESISTOL LIMITED EDITION GROUP -inc: unique leather-trimmed bucket seats premium floor mats front wheel flares stainless steel tubular side steps
TWO-TONE LOWER BREAK PAINT
AM/FM/MP3 STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM
17 X 6 STEEL WHEELS (STD)
REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM -inc: 7 LCD video screen DVD player w/aux audio/video input jacks (2) multi-channel wireless headphones remote
