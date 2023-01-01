2008 Dodge Ram 3500

$39,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 0 , 0 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10206900

Stock #: 193030

193030 VIN: 3D7MX49AX8G193030

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl

Interior Colour Med Slate Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 230,089 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Dual Rear Wheels 3.73 Axle Ratio 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Tow Hooks Sliding Rear Window Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection STANDARD PAINT (STD) LT235/80R17E ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 2FH LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine 6-speed auto trans 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE (STD) Requires Subscription FOLD-AWAY PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS RESISTOL LIMITED EDITION GROUP -inc: unique leather-trimmed bucket seats premium floor mats front wheel flares stainless steel tubular side steps TWO-TONE LOWER BREAK PAINT AM/FM/MP3 STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM 17 X 6 STEEL WHEELS (STD) REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM -inc: 7 LCD video screen DVD player w/aux audio/video input jacks (2) multi-channel wireless headphones remote

