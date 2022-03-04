2008 Ford E450

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 7 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8577401

8577401 Stock #: 34547

34547 VIN: 1FCLE49L58DA59987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 226,776 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.