Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford E450

226,776 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Ford E450

2008 Ford E450

FOOD TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford E450

FOOD TRUCK

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8577401
  2. 8577401
  3. 8577401
  4. 8577401
  5. 8577401
  6. 8577401
  7. 8577401
  8. 8577401
  9. 8577401
  10. 8577401
  11. 8577401
  12. 8577401
  13. 8577401
  14. 8577401
  15. 8577401
  16. 8577401
  17. 8577401
  18. 8577401
  19. 8577401
  20. 8577401
  21. 8577401
  22. 8577401
  23. 8577401
  24. 8577401
  25. 8577401
  26. 8577401
  27. 8577401
  28. 8577401
  29. 8577401
  30. 8577401
  31. 8577401
  32. 8577401
  33. 8577401
  34. 8577401
  35. 8577401
  36. 8577401
  37. 8577401
  38. 8577401
  39. 8577401
  40. 8577401
  41. 8577401
  42. 8577401
  43. 8577401
  44. 8577401
  45. 8577401
  46. 8577401
  47. 8577401
  48. 8577401
  49. 8577401
  50. 8577401
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

226,776KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8577401
  • Stock #: 34547
  • VIN: 1FCLE49L58DA59987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 226,776 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34547 - LOT #: EQ014R - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - * APPLIANCES: 2 X IKON GAS CONVECTION OVENS, PRIMO COMMERCIAL DOUGH MIXER * * WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR, ARCTIC KING MINI FRIDGE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Keystone Spring...
 999,999 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2008 Forest River Ch...
 999,999 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford E450 FOOD ...
 226,776 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory