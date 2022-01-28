2008 Ford Escape

$5,950 + taxes & licensing 1 9 2 , 3 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8253751

8253751 Stock #: 30885

30885 VIN: 1FMCU94108KD78050

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 30885

Mileage 192,337 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.