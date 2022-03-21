2008 Ford Escape

$5,900 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 0 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8660296

8660296 Stock #: 38868

38868 VIN: 1FMCU94118KB89178

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 38868

Mileage 189,026 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.