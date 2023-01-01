$5,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2008 Ford F-150
2WD SUPERCAB 145" XL
Location
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
196,650KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10171179
- Stock #: 0428
- VIN: 1FTRX12W18FC25966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 196,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
