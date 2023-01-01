Menu
2008 Ford F-150

196,650 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

2WD SUPERCAB 145" XL

2008 Ford F-150

2WD SUPERCAB 145" XL

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

196,650KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10171179
  • Stock #: 0428
  • VIN: 1FTRX12W18FC25966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 196,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 FORD F-150 4.6L V8 RWD 196,650 KM$5000.00+gstStock # 0428ACTIVE STATUSNO REPORTED ACCIDENTS Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cgpQaLC9ehmTWmyFce9uEtImF2Uj5awCWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

