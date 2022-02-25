2008 Ford F-350

$5,900 + taxes & licensing 3 1 4 , 0 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8379117

8379117 Stock #: 34014

34014 VIN: 1FTWX31518EB22513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34014

Mileage 314,009 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.