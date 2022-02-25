Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-350

314,009 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-350

2008 Ford F-350

SD XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-350

SD XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8379117
  2. 8379117
  3. 8379117
  4. 8379117
  5. 8379117
  6. 8379117
  7. 8379117
  8. 8379117
  9. 8379117
  10. 8379117
  11. 8379117
  12. 8379117
  13. 8379117
  14. 8379117
  15. 8379117
  16. 8379117
  17. 8379117
  18. 8379117
  19. 8379117
  20. 8379117
  21. 8379117
  22. 8379117
  23. 8379117
  24. 8379117
  25. 8379117
  26. 8379117
  27. 8379117
  28. 8379117
  29. 8379117
  30. 8379117
  31. 8379117
  32. 8379117
  33. 8379117
  34. 8379117
  35. 8379117
  36. 8379117
  37. 8379117
  38. 8379117
  39. 8379117
  40. 8379117
  41. 8379117
  42. 8379117
  43. 8379117
  44. 8379117
  45. 8379117
  46. 8379117
  47. 8379117
  48. 8379117
  49. 8379117
  50. 8379117
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

314,009KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8379117
  • Stock #: 34014
  • VIN: 1FTWX31518EB22513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34014
  • Mileage 314,009 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34014 - LOT #: 631 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - **ENGINE NOISE** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 Acura RDX
 202,884 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac Escalade
 372,484 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Frontier...
 150,333 KM
$29,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory