2008 Ford Ranger
2008 Ford Ranger
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$4,000
+ GST
Used
326,575KM
VIN 1FTYR44E88PA23194
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 92487
- Mileage 326,575 KM
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 15.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 92487
Lot #: 854
Reserve Price: $4,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
