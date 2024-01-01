Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 28.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 19363 - LOT #: 408 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - CVIP VALID TO END OF 06/2024 - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2008 GMC 5500

189,881 KM

Details Description

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 GMC 5500

C

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC 5500

C

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11626137
  2. 11626137
  3. 11626137
  4. 11626137
  5. 11626137
  6. 11626137
  7. 11626137
  8. 11626137
  9. 11626137
  10. 11626137
  11. 11626137
  12. 11626137
  13. 11626137
  14. 11626137
  15. 11626137
  16. 11626137
  17. 11626137
  18. 11626137
  19. 11626137
  20. 11626137
  21. 11626137
  22. 11626137
  23. 11626137
  24. 11626137
  25. 11626137
  26. 11626137
  27. 11626137
  28. 11626137
  29. 11626137
  30. 11626137
  31. 11626137
  32. 11626137
  33. 11626137
  34. 11626137
  35. 11626137
  36. 11626137
  37. 11626137
  38. 11626137
  39. 11626137
  40. 11626137
  41. 11626137
  42. 11626137
  43. 11626137
  44. 11626137
  45. 11626137
  46. 11626137
  47. 11626137
  48. 11626137
Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,881KM
VIN 1GDE5C1G68F414294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 189,881 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 28.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 19363 - LOT #: 408 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - CVIP VALID TO END OF 06/2024 - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 GMC 5500 C for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 GMC 5500 C 189,881 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 101,012 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford F-150 for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Ford F-150 189,431 KM $4,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 GMC 5500