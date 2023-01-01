2008 GMC Acadia

$4,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 8 , 3 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10345725

10345725 Stock #: 77923

77923 VIN: 1GKER23798J129297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 77923

Mileage 228,364 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.