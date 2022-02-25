Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 GMC Acadia

228,756 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Acadia

2008 GMC Acadia

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Acadia

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8368005
  2. 8368005
  3. 8368005
  4. 8368005
  5. 8368005
  6. 8368005
  7. 8368005
  8. 8368005
  9. 8368005
  10. 8368005
  11. 8368005
  12. 8368005
  13. 8368005
  14. 8368005
  15. 8368005
  16. 8368005
  17. 8368005
  18. 8368005
  19. 8368005
  20. 8368005
  21. 8368005
  22. 8368005
  23. 8368005
  24. 8368005
  25. 8368005
  26. 8368005
  27. 8368005
  28. 8368005
  29. 8368005
  30. 8368005
  31. 8368005
  32. 8368005
  33. 8368005
  34. 8368005
  35. 8368005
  36. 8368005
  37. 8368005
  38. 8368005
  39. 8368005
  40. 8368005
  41. 8368005
  42. 8368005
  43. 8368005
  44. 8368005
  45. 8368005
  46. 8368005
  47. 8368005
  48. 8368005
  49. 8368005
  50. 8368005
Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

228,756KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8368005
  • Stock #: 33164
  • VIN: 1GKEV33788J252588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33164
  • Mileage 228,756 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 33164 - LOT #: 554 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Coachmen Freedo...
 999,999 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL
 220,856 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 175,122 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory