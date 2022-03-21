Menu
2008 GMC Envoy

229,346 KM

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2008 GMC Envoy

2008 GMC Envoy

4WD 4dr

2008 GMC Envoy

4WD 4dr

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

229,346KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8910529
  • Stock #: 0329
  • VIN: 1GKDT13S882151040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,346 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2008 GMC ENVOY 4.2L V6 4WD229,346 KM$4800.00+gstStock # 0329ACTIVE STATUSTIRES: CHAMPIRO ICE PRO [10/32] ALL AROUNDFEATURES: TOW PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, TINTED GLASS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KEjIfwIdGBEVQHpdebgNgvDT1iWr2r7TWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

