2008 GMC Envoy

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 3 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8910529

8910529 Stock #: 0329

0329 VIN: 1GKDT13S882151040

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 229,346 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics

