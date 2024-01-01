$12,888+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Yukon
SLT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STEEL GRAY METALLIC
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2008 GMC Yukon SLE/SLT/Commercial. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327 engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon features the following options: 5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD), Woodgrain accents on instrument panel & door trim, Wet-arm flat-blade intermittent windshield wipers w/pulse washers, Warning tones-inc: headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver & right front passenger safety belt, turn signal, Tire pressure monitor (does not apply to spare tire), StabiliTrak vehicle stability control system w/proactive roll avoidance, Solar-Ray deep tinted rear windows glass, Side guard door beams, Roof rail mounted side curtain airbag system-inc: rollover sensor, 3rd row coverage, and Right rear quarter glass flush mounted antenna. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
