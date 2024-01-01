Menu
Come see this 2008 GMC Yukon SLE/SLT/Commercial. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327 engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon features the following options: 5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD), Woodgrain accents on instrument panel & door trim, Wet-arm flat-blade intermittent windshield wipers w/pulse washers, Warning tones-inc: headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver & right front passenger safety belt, turn signal, Tire pressure monitor (does not apply to spare tire), StabiliTrak vehicle stability control system w/proactive roll avoidance, Solar-Ray deep tinted rear windows glass, Side guard door beams, Roof rail mounted side curtain airbag system-inc: rollover sensor, 3rd row coverage, and Right rear quarter glass flush mounted antenna.

2008 GMC Yukon

210,899 KM

2008 GMC Yukon

SLT

2008 GMC Yukon

SLT

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
210,899KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STEEL GRAY METALLIC
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2008 GMC Yukon SLE/SLT/Commercial. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327 engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon features the following options: 5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD), Woodgrain accents on instrument panel & door trim, Wet-arm flat-blade intermittent windshield wipers w/pulse washers, Warning tones-inc: headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver & right front passenger safety belt, turn signal, Tire pressure monitor (does not apply to spare tire), StabiliTrak vehicle stability control system w/proactive roll avoidance, Solar-Ray deep tinted rear windows glass, Side guard door beams, Roof rail mounted side curtain airbag system-inc: rollover sensor, 3rd row coverage, and Right rear quarter glass flush mounted antenna. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD)
Requires Subscription

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

2008 GMC Yukon