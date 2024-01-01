Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 52005 <br/>Lot #: 769 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,200 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> **SPUN MAIN BEARING** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2008 Honda Accord

181,701 KM

Details Description

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda Accord

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12044704

2008 Honda Accord

EX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12044704
  2. 12044704
  3. 12044704
  4. 12044704
  5. 12044704
  6. 12044704
  7. 12044704
  8. 12044704
  9. 12044704
  10. 12044704
  11. 12044704
  12. 12044704
  13. 12044704
  14. 12044704
  15. 12044704
  16. 12044704
  17. 12044704
  18. 12044704
  19. 12044704
  20. 12044704
  21. 12044704
  22. 12044704
  23. 12044704
  24. 12044704
  25. 12044704
  26. 12044704
  27. 12044704
  28. 12044704
  29. 12044704
  30. 12044704
  31. 12044704
  32. 12044704
Contact Seller

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,701KM
VIN 1HGCS21808A802336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 52005
  • Mileage 181,701 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 52005
Lot #: 769
Reserve Price: $2,200
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**SPUN MAIN BEARING**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Kia Sorento LX 164,431 KM $9,200 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP 280,601 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred 2-TONE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred 2-TONE 98,459 KM $15,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Accord