Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><span style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium;>2008 HONDA CIVIC 1.8L 4cyl. FWD </span></div><div dir=auto><div dir=auto>270,667 KM</div><div dir=auto>$4800.00+gst</div><div dir=auto>Stock #0507</div><div dir=auto>ACTIVE STATUS</div><div>TIRES: MICHELIN X-ICE  [6/32] ALL AROUND </div><div>FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOW, POWER MIRRORS</div><div dir=auto>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</div><div dir=auto>Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=evMqOzCw9bNVWxlpt%2FaQMizefy9h2aW8</div><div dir=auto>Website: <span style=font-family: inherit;><a style=color: #1155cc; text-decoration-line: none; outline: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; display: inline; font-family: inherit; role=link href=https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid=IwAR1ABaXjGCmqe0AD7v2adVHDZkxctZsXDWMQuTlcc484GXEZuEehluzLeJU target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid%3DIwAR1ABaXjGCmqe0AD7v2adVHDZkxctZsXDWMQuTlcc484GXEZuEehluzLeJU&source=gmail&ust=1709399005234000&usg=AOvVaw1IPsv9eJx-iedMp138L-b4>https://www.<wbr />jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></div><div dir=auto>Call or get in touch on Facebook</div><div dir=auto>(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM</div><div dir=auto>(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )</div></div>

2008 Honda Civic

270,667 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX-G

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1709334454
  2. 1709334450
  3. 1709334449
  4. 1709334451
  5. 1709334451
  6. 1709334454
  7. 1709334453
  8. 1709334452
  9. 1709334455
  10. 1709334449
  11. 1709334448
  12. 1709334449
  13. 1709334451
  14. 1709334451
  15. 1709334452
  16. 1709334454
  17. 1709334454
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
270,667KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA16498H104065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,667 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HONDA CIVIC 1.8L 4cyl. FWD 270,667 KM$4800.00+gstStock #0507ACTIVE STATUSTIRES: MICHELIN X-ICE  [6/32] ALL AROUND FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOW, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=evMqOzCw9bNVWxlpt%2FaQMizefy9h2aW8Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G 270,667 KM $4,800 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 240,545 KM $3,300 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Civic