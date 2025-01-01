$CALL+ GST
2008 Honda Civic
Cpe 2dr Man DX
2008 Honda Civic
Cpe 2dr Man DX
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 324,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2008 Honda Civic Cpe 2dr Man DX. Its Manual transmission and Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Cpe comes equipped with these options: Tilt & telescopic steering column, Remote fuel filler door release, Rear window defroster, Rear decklid spoiler, Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension, Pwr windows, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr mirrors, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes, and P195/65R15 all-season tires. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960