Look at this 2008 Honda Civic Cpe 2dr Man DX. Its Manual transmission and Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Cpe comes equipped with these options: Tilt & telescopic steering column, Remote fuel filler door release, Rear window defroster, Rear decklid spoiler, Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension, Pwr windows, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr mirrors, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes, and P195/65R15 all-season tires.

2008 Honda Civic

324,231 KM

2008 Honda Civic

Cpe 2dr Man DX

13081124

2008 Honda Civic

Cpe 2dr Man DX

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST

Used
324,231KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFG11268H012402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 324,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2008 Honda Civic Cpe 2dr Man DX. Its Manual transmission and Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Cpe comes equipped with these options: Tilt & telescopic steering column, Remote fuel filler door release, Rear window defroster, Rear decklid spoiler, Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension, Pwr windows, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr mirrors, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes, and P195/65R15 all-season tires. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

