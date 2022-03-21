Menu
2008 Honda Civic

226,111 KM

$9,488

+ tax & licensing
$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Sdn EX-L

2008 Honda Civic

Sdn EX-L

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

226,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8787626
  • Stock #: 002430
  • VIN: 2HGFA16968H002430

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 226,111 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

