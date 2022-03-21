2008 Honda Civic

$9,488 + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 1 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8787626

8787626 Stock #: 002430

002430 VIN: 2HGFA16968H002430

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 226,111 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.