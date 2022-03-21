$9,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2008 Honda Civic
2008 Honda Civic
Sdn EX-L
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$9,488
+ taxes & licensing
226,111KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8787626
- Stock #: 002430
- VIN: 2HGFA16968H002430
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 226,111 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5