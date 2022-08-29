Menu
2008 Honda Civic

190,346 KM

Details

$6,700

+ tax & licensing
$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2dr Auto LX

2dr Auto LX

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

190,346KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9083758
  • Stock #: 0338
  • VIN: 2HGFG12628H005514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,346 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HONDA CIVIC LX 1.8L 4cyl. FWD190,346 KM$6700.00+gstStock # 0338ACTIVE STATUSNEWLY PASSED OUT OF PROVINCE INSPECTION TIRES: CONTINENTAL TRUE CONTACT [FRT 8/32] [REAR 6/32]FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tEVoniodZdaZLwFQBFKuYKw3Vr1%2Bwpp0Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca/Call or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

