Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda CR-V

209,205 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2008 Honda CR-V

2008 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L/Leather seats/Power sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L/Leather seats/Power sunroof

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

  1. 8953675
  2. 8953675
  3. 8953675
  4. 8953675
  5. 8953675
  6. 8953675
  7. 8953675
  8. 8953675
  9. 8953675
  10. 8953675
  11. 8953675
  12. 8953675
  13. 8953675
  14. 8953675
  15. 8953675
  16. 8953675
  17. 8953675
  18. 8953675
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

209,205KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8953675
  • Stock #: 81989
  • VIN: JHLRE487X8C081989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 81989
  • Mileage 209,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2008 HONDA CRV EX-L 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including , Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows.Leather heated seats, Power seat, Power sunroof Am/Fm Cd player /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 12 month power train warranty with options to extend, drives like a all wheel drive. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
DUAL AIRBAG
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

2014 RAM 1500 Eco-Di...
 296,669 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2008 Honda CR-V 4WD ...
 209,205 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 150,289 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory