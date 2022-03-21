2008 Honda CR-V

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 2 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8953675

8953675 Stock #: 81989

81989 VIN: JHLRE487X8C081989

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 81989

Mileage 209,205 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.