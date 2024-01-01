Menu
2008 HYUNDAI ACCENT 1.6L 4cyl. FWD
222,452 KM
$3400.00+gst
Stock #0529
ONE OWNER 
NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jRp52qCkUd8tBpZOopd66s6DR%2BTfw0kL
Website: jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm
(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

2008 Hyundai Accent

222,452 KM

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Accent

3dr HB Auto GL

2008 Hyundai Accent

3dr HB Auto GL

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,452KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCN35C98U092521

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0529
  • Mileage 222,452 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HYUNDAI ACCENT 1.6L 4cyl. FWD222,452 KM$3400.00+gstStock #0529ONE OWNER NO REPORTED ACCIDENTSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jRp52qCkUd8tBpZOopd66s6DR%2BTfw0kLWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2008 Hyundai Accent