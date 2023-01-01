2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10340532

10340532 Stock #: GT142

GT142 VIN: 5NMSH73E88H207183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT142

Mileage 169,700 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

