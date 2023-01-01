2008 Hyundai Tucson

$2,450 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 1 , 2 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10528968

10528968 Stock #: 82322

82322 VIN: KM8JM72D48U904774

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 82322

Mileage 341,284 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.