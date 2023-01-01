Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Hyundai Tucson

341,284 KM

Details Description

$2,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Tucson

2008 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10528968
  2. 10528968
  3. 10528968
  4. 10528968
  5. 10528968
  6. 10528968
  7. 10528968
  8. 10528968
  9. 10528968
  10. 10528968
  11. 10528968
  12. 10528968
  13. 10528968
  14. 10528968
  15. 10528968
  16. 10528968
  17. 10528968
  18. 10528968
  19. 10528968
  20. 10528968
  21. 10528968
  22. 10528968
  23. 10528968
  24. 10528968
  25. 10528968
  26. 10528968
  27. 10528968
  28. 10528968
Contact Seller

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
341,284KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10528968
  • Stock #: 82322
  • VIN: KM8JM72D48U904774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 82322
  • Mileage 341,284 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 17.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 82322 - LOT #: 501 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 257,533 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2004 Mazda MAZDA3
136,191 KM
$1,450 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 162,818 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory