Carzone is pleased to offer this Clean title well serviced 2008 Infiniti EX35 Base with 228,266 km. This vehicle comes loaded with 2 sets of keys, Remote Start, Newer Tires, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane departure Warning, 4Wd system and much more.... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gmceycy7uWdKZmAXpjCEB4XqArRh9+8t

2008 Infiniti EX35

228,266 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
2008 Infiniti EX35

AWD 4DR

2008 Infiniti EX35

AWD 4DR

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

228,266KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 362638
  • Mileage 228,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2008 Infiniti EX35