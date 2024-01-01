Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2008 Infiniti G35 4dr x AWD is a stylish and sophisticated sedan that offers both performance and comfort. Its sleek white exterior is complemented by a luxurious beige interior, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Under the hood, a powerful 3.5L V6 engine delivers impressive acceleration, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather conditions.</p><p>Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride with the G35s automatic transmission and plush leather seats. Stay connected with the world thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, and stay safe with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. This Infiniti G35 is equipped with a range of convenient features, including heated seats, sunroof/moonroof, and power-adjustable seats.</p><p>Here are five of the most enticing features of this pre-owned Infiniti G35, available now at Royalty Motors:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>: Conquer any road with the confidence of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats</strong>: Enjoy the ultimate in luxury with premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats</strong>: Stay warm and cozy during those cold Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof</strong>: Let in the sunshine and enjoy the open-air feeling.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera</strong>: Drive with peace of mind thanks to the added safety of a rearview camera.</li></ol><p><em>2 SETS OF TIRES</em></p>

2008 Infiniti G35

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Infiniti G35

4dr x AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12043849

2008 Infiniti G35

4dr x AWD

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

  1. 1735073836
  2. 1735073932
  3. 1735073932
  4. 1735073933
  5. 1735073932
  6. 1735073933
  7. 1735073932
  8. 1735073928
  9. 1735073929
  10. 1735073928
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN JNKBV61F08M273409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Infiniti G35 4dr x AWD is a stylish and sophisticated sedan that offers both performance and comfort. Its sleek white exterior is complemented by a luxurious beige interior, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Under the hood, a powerful 3.5L V6 engine delivers impressive acceleration, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather conditions.

Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride with the G35's automatic transmission and plush leather seats. Stay connected with the world thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, and stay safe with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. This Infiniti G35 is equipped with a range of convenient features, including heated seats, sunroof/moonroof, and power-adjustable seats.

Here are five of the most enticing features of this pre-owned Infiniti G35, available now at Royalty Motors:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
  2. Leather Seats: Enjoy the ultimate in luxury with premium leather seating.
  3. Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those cold Canadian winters.
  4. Sunroof/Moonroof: Let in the sunshine and enjoy the open-air feeling.
  5. Rearview Camera: Drive with peace of mind thanks to the added safety of a rearview camera.

2 SETS OF TIRES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Motors

Used 2017 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn Titanium AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn Titanium AWD 197,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Subaru Impreza for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Subaru Impreza 166,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 213,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Royalty Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

Contact Seller
2008 Infiniti G35