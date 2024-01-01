$5,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Infiniti G35
4dr x AWD
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This 2008 Infiniti G35 4dr x AWD is a stylish and sophisticated sedan that offers both performance and comfort. Its sleek white exterior is complemented by a luxurious beige interior, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Under the hood, a powerful 3.5L V6 engine delivers impressive acceleration, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather conditions.
Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride with the G35's automatic transmission and plush leather seats. Stay connected with the world thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, and stay safe with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. This Infiniti G35 is equipped with a range of convenient features, including heated seats, sunroof/moonroof, and power-adjustable seats.
Here are five of the most enticing features of this pre-owned Infiniti G35, available now at Royalty Motors:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the ultimate in luxury with premium leather seating.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those cold Canadian winters.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let in the sunshine and enjoy the open-air feeling.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with peace of mind thanks to the added safety of a rearview camera.
2 SETS OF TIRES
Vehicle Features
Royalty Motors
403-817-5595