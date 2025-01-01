Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday August 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 85631 <br/>Lot #: 396 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle. <br/>True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicles odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> * TOW - ENGINE REQUIRES MAJOR REPAIR OR REPLACEMENT * VARIOUS PARTS MISSING * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2008 International 5600I

$CALL

+ GST
2008 International 5600I

12889226

2008 International 5600I

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL
VIN 1HTXSAHTX8J047896

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday August 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85631
Lot #: 396
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* TOW - ENGINE REQUIRES MAJOR REPAIR OR REPLACEMENT * VARIOUS PARTS MISSING *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2008 International 5600I