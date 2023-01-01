Menu
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

256,088 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

256,088KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003703
  • Stock #: J23636A
  • VIN: 1J8HR58M98C112571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

New Arrival! This 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This SUV has 256,088 kms. Stock number J23636A is silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 215HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

