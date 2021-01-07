Menu
2008 Jeep Liberty

261,706 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Limited Edition

Limited Edition

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • Stock #: 0132
  • VIN: 1J8GN58K78W268385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,706 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 JEEP LIBERTY LIMITED 3.7L V6 4WD

$ 3500.00+gst

Stock # 0132
ACTIVE STATUS/ NO ACCIDENTS/ ONE OWNER

Vehicle comes equipped with a Car Starter!!

The Firestone Destination LE2 works as hard as you do for your light truck, SUV or CUV delivering all-season performance.

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2FTwKJhcwNtdRIyhMcd1vzShCZqiWtnbH

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

