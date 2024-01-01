Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 27.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31796 - LOT #: 394R - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - * SINGLE SLIDE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2008 Keystone RV HORNET SERIES 27BHS

999,999 KM

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

VIN 4YDT27B2487201155

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 27.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31796 - LOT #: 394R - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - * SINGLE SLIDE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

