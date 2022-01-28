Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Kia Rondo

175,003 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Kia Rondo

2008 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8235315
  2. 8235315
  3. 8235315
  4. 8235315
  5. 8235315
  6. 8235315
  7. 8235315
  8. 8235315
  9. 8235315
  10. 8235315
  11. 8235315
  12. 8235315
  13. 8235315
  14. 8235315
  15. 8235315
  16. 8235315
  17. 8235315
  18. 8235315
  19. 8235315
  20. 8235315
  21. 8235315
  22. 8235315
  23. 8235315
  24. 8235315
  25. 8235315
  26. 8235315
  27. 8235315
  28. 8235315
  29. 8235315
  30. 8235315
  31. 8235315
  32. 8235315
  33. 8235315
  34. 8235315
  35. 8235315
  36. 8235315
  37. 8235315
  38. 8235315
  39. 8235315
  40. 8235315
  41. 8235315
  42. 8235315
  43. 8235315
  44. 8235315
  45. 8235315
Contact Seller

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

175,003KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8235315
  • Stock #: 30171
  • VIN: KNAFG525387197435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30171
  • Mileage 175,003 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 22.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30171 - LOT #: 529 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - **7 PASSENGER** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Honda Civic
 74,066 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Camry So...
 164,251 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-7
 184,349 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory