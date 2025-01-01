$2,950+ GST
Make it Yours
2008 Land Rover LR2
SE
2008 Land Rover LR2
SE
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,950
+ GST
Used
231,537KM
VIN SALFP24N48H025576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 96739
- Mileage 231,537 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 11.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96739
Lot #: 806
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*LOW COOLANT LIGHT ON*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
