Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 11.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 96739 <br/>Lot #: 806 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> *LOW COOLANT LIGHT ON* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2008 Land Rover LR2

231,537 KM

Details Description

$2,950

+ GST
Make it Yours

2008 Land Rover LR2

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13151656

2008 Land Rover LR2

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13151656
  2. 13151656
  3. 13151656
  4. 13151656
  5. 13151656
  6. 13151656
  7. 13151656
  8. 13151656
  9. 13151656
  10. 13151656
  11. 13151656
  12. 13151656
  13. 13151656
  14. 13151656
  15. 13151656
  16. 13151656
  17. 13151656
  18. 13151656
  19. 13151656
  20. 13151656
  21. 13151656
  22. 13151656
  23. 13151656
  24. 13151656
  25. 13151656
  26. 13151656
  27. 13151656
  28. 13151656
  29. 13151656
  30. 13151656
  31. 13151656
  32. 13151656
  33. 13151656
  34. 13151656
  35. 13151656
  36. 13151656
  37. 13151656
  38. 13151656
  39. 13151656
  40. 13151656
  41. 13151656
  42. 13151656
  43. 13151656
  44. 13151656
  45. 13151656
  46. 13151656
  47. 13151656
  48. 13151656
  49. 13151656
Contact Seller

$2,950

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
231,537KM
VIN SALFP24N48H025576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96739
  • Mileage 231,537 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 11.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96739
Lot #: 806
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*LOW COOLANT LIGHT ON*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury 212,585 KM $7,900 + GST
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 209,470 KM $5,000 + GST
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Ford Focus SE 222,884 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,950

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2008 Land Rover LR2