2008 Land Rover LR3

$6,000 + taxes & licensing 2 3 1 , 4 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9240268

9240268 Stock #: 51811

51811 VIN: SALAG25428A488907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 51811

Mileage 231,488 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.