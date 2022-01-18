Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Lexus GS 460

233,973 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Lexus GS 460

2008 Lexus GS 460

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lexus GS 460

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8148769
  2. 8148769
  3. 8148769
  4. 8148769
  5. 8148769
  6. 8148769
  7. 8148769
  8. 8148769
  9. 8148769
  10. 8148769
  11. 8148769
  12. 8148769
  13. 8148769
  14. 8148769
  15. 8148769
  16. 8148769
  17. 8148769
  18. 8148769
  19. 8148769
  20. 8148769
  21. 8148769
  22. 8148769
  23. 8148769
  24. 8148769
  25. 8148769
  26. 8148769
  27. 8148769
  28. 8148769
  29. 8148769
  30. 8148769
  31. 8148769
  32. 8148769
  33. 8148769
  34. 8148769
  35. 8148769
  36. 8148769
  37. 8148769
  38. 8148769
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

233,973KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8148769
  • Stock #: 29078
  • VIN: JTHBL96S385000567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29078
  • Mileage 233,973 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29078 - LOT #: 613 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - **NAVIGATION SCREEN CRACKED** **HEAT CONTROL INOPPERABLE** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 29,167 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Spark...
 42,741 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V
 283,867 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory