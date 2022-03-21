Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Lexus ISF

157,538 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

Contact Seller
2008 Lexus ISF

2008 Lexus ISF

Stock

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lexus ISF

Stock

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,538KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8700269
  • Stock #: ISF08
  • VIN: JTHBP262585002073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 157,538 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Lexus ISF - The ISF stands apart from Lexuss sporty IS line of cars with its large fender flares, 19-inch BBS wheels and a hood with a serious power bulge and hard to find fully stock ISF, Beneath that bulge resides an immensely powerful 5.0-liter, direct and port-injected V-8 that delivers 416 horsepower and 371 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a slick eight-speed automatic which Lexus says it rivals the performance of the best automated-clutch manuals with 100-millisecond upshifts and automatic rev-matching on downshifts. This magic setup is accompanied by a thunderous exhaust soundtrack, the 2008 Lexus IS-F is a thrilling car on its own merits, and its uncompromising nature indicates that Lexus is willing to do what it takes to ensure that its sporting F models will be competitive with class leaders. aluminum trim pieces, blue ambient lighting, Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, heated and leather-trimmed 10-way power-adjustable front sport seats, driver and front passenger memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 13-speaker audio system with six-CD changer and auxiliary audio jack, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start and a power moonroof complete the package, Finished in Smoky Granite Mica w/Alpine leather interior *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, 157, 538 kms, purchase a rare fully stock ISF and save thousands off the new list price at $34,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Stock #ISF08.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Immobilizer
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BCW Automotive Group

2008 Lexus ISF Stock
 157,538 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper Cou...
 64,153 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper CON...
 119,863 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

Call Dealer

403-606-XXXX

(click to show)

403-606-9008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory