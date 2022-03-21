2008 Lexus ISF

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 5 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8700269

8700269 Stock #: ISF08

ISF08 VIN: JTHBP262585002073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 157,538 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Security Immobilizer Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.