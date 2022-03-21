$34,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus ISF
Stock
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$34,995
- Listing ID: 8700269
- Stock #: ISF08
- VIN: JTHBP262585002073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 157,538 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Lexus ISF - The ISF stands apart from Lexuss sporty IS line of cars with its large fender flares, 19-inch BBS wheels and a hood with a serious power bulge and hard to find fully stock ISF, Beneath that bulge resides an immensely powerful 5.0-liter, direct and port-injected V-8 that delivers 416 horsepower and 371 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a slick eight-speed automatic which Lexus says it rivals the performance of the best automated-clutch manuals with 100-millisecond upshifts and automatic rev-matching on downshifts. This magic setup is accompanied by a thunderous exhaust soundtrack, the 2008 Lexus IS-F is a thrilling car on its own merits, and its uncompromising nature indicates that Lexus is willing to do what it takes to ensure that its sporting F models will be competitive with class leaders. aluminum trim pieces, blue ambient lighting, Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, heated and leather-trimmed 10-way power-adjustable front sport seats, driver and front passenger memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 13-speaker audio system with six-CD changer and auxiliary audio jack, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start and a power moonroof complete the package, Finished in Smoky Granite Mica w/Alpine leather interior *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, 157, 538 kms, purchase a rare fully stock ISF and save thousands off the new list price at $34,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Stock #ISF08.
Vehicle Features
