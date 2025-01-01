$7,900+ GST
2008 Lexus RX 350
2008 Lexus RX 350
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$7,900
+ GST
Used
225,427KM
VIN 2T2HK31U88C094545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 87476
- Mileage 225,427 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 16.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 87476
Lot #: 703
Reserve Price: $7,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
*SPEEDO IN MILES*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
