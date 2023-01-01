Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Lincoln Navigator

337,005 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Lincoln Navigator

2008 Lincoln Navigator

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lincoln Navigator

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10516182
  2. 10516182
  3. 10516182
  4. 10516182
  5. 10516182
  6. 10516182
  7. 10516182
  8. 10516182
  9. 10516182
  10. 10516182
  11. 10516182
  12. 10516182
  13. 10516182
  14. 10516182
  15. 10516182
  16. 10516182
  17. 10516182
  18. 10516182
  19. 10516182
  20. 10516182
  21. 10516182
  22. 10516182
  23. 10516182
  24. 10516182
  25. 10516182
  26. 10516182
  27. 10516182
  28. 10516182
  29. 10516182
  30. 10516182
  31. 10516182
  32. 10516182
  33. 10516182
  34. 10516182
  35. 10516182
  36. 10516182
  37. 10516182
  38. 10516182
  39. 10516182
  40. 10516182
  41. 10516182
  42. 10516182
  43. 10516182
  44. 10516182
  45. 10516182
  46. 10516182
  47. 10516182
  48. 10516182
  49. 10516182
  50. 10516182
Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
337,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516182
  • Stock #: 81931
  • VIN: 5LMFU28598LJ16469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 81931
  • Mileage 337,005 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 11.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 81931 - LOT #: 698 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Ford C-MAX SE H...
 215,101 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
274,948 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2004 Chrysler Sebrin...
 152,327 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory