2008 Mazda Tribute 2.3L 4WD 4Cyl

232,073 KM

$3200.00

Stock # 0011

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=QJt9j5po31f%2f63y09%2fyjWy13lOK3PIgm

Exterior Colour: Black, Interior Colour: Beige, Body Style: Sport Utility, Fuel Type; Gasoline, Drive Type: 4WD, Transmission: Automatic, Doors: 4-DR, Passengers: 5

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

