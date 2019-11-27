5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Mazda Tribute 2.3L 4WD 4Cyl
232,073 KM
$3200.00
Stock # 0011
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=QJt9j5po31f%2f63y09%2fyjWy13lOK3PIgm
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/
Exterior Colour: Black, Interior Colour: Beige, Body Style: Sport Utility, Fuel Type; Gasoline, Drive Type: 4WD, Transmission: Automatic, Doors: 4-DR, Passengers: 5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
