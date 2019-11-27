Menu
2008 Mazda Tribute

GX

2008 Mazda Tribute

GX

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 232,073KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388664
  • Stock #: 0011
  • VIN: 4F2CZ92Z88KM19197
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

 2008 Mazda Tribute 2.3L 4WD 4Cyl
 232,073 KM
 $3200.00
Stock # 0011
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax :  https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=QJt9j5po31f%2f63y09%2fyjWy13lOK3PIgm
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 
 (403) 612-8289
 (403) 248-4881


https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/


Exterior Colour: Black, Interior Colour: Beige, Body Style: Sport Utility, Fuel Type; Gasoline, Drive Type: 4WD, Transmission: Automatic, Doors: 4-DR, Passengers: 5

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

