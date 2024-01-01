Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43588 <br/>Lot #: 762 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/> *EXTRA TIRES* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2008 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

252,657 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200T

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200T

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11880452
  2. 11880452
  3. 11880452
  4. 11880452
  5. 11880452
  6. 11880452
  7. 11880452
  8. 11880452
  9. 11880452
  10. 11880452
  11. 11880452
  12. 11880452
  13. 11880452
  14. 11880452
  15. 11880452
  16. 11880452
  17. 11880452
  18. 11880452
  19. 11880452
  20. 11880452
  21. 11880452
  22. 11880452
  23. 11880452
  24. 11880452
  25. 11880452
  26. 11880452
  27. 11880452
  28. 11880452
  29. 11880452
  30. 11880452
  31. 11880452
  32. 11880452
  33. 11880452
  34. 11880452
  35. 11880452
  36. 11880452
  37. 11880452
  38. 11880452
  39. 11880452
  40. 11880452
  41. 11880452
  42. 11880452
  43. 11880452
  44. 11880452
  45. 11880452
  46. 11880452
  47. 11880452
  48. 11880452
  49. 11880452
Contact Seller

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
252,657KM
VIN WDDFH34XX8J360030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43588
  • Mileage 252,657 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43588
Lot #: 762
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
*EXTRA TIRES*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2009 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Ford Explorer LIMITED 328,685 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED 208,556 KM $1,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Nissan Sentra 197,270 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Mercedes-Benz B-Class