2008 Mercedes-Benz C 300

116,000 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ GST
Sedan

12926105

Sedan

Location

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

Used
116,000KM
VIN WDDGF54X98F147577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # K1060B
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Metallic Paint

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Black birds eye maple wood trim
COMAND Navigation Package
7G-TRONIC Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

