2008 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

$10,000 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 4 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8367999

8367999 Stock #: 33282

33282 VIN: 4JGBB86E88A397530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 33282

Mileage 170,491 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.