2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.