2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 5.5L V8 All Wheel Drive, now available at Car Zone! This elegant sedan is the epitome of sophisticated German engineering, boasting a timeless silver exterior that complements its sleek lines and commanding presence. Step inside and be enveloped in the comfort of a refined black interior, where every detail is crafted to elevate your driving experience.

Beneath the hood lies a powerful 5.5L V8 engine, delivering exhilarating performance and smooth, effortless acceleration. With the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, youll enjoy confident handling and superior grip in all weather conditions. Ready to provide many more years of driving pleasure.

Here are some of the features youll love:

Unleash the Power: Experience the thrill of the road with the robust 5.5L V8 engine, offering a blend of power and refined performance that defines the S-Class legacy.
All-Weather Confidence: Conquer any road with the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, providing superior traction and stability for a secure and enjoyable driving experience.
Executive Comfort: Sink into the luxurious black interior, where premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship create an atmosphere of unparalleled comfort and sophistication.
Timeless Elegance: Turn heads with the classic silver exterior, a testament to the S-Classs enduring design and sophisticated style.
Smooth Operator: Glide effortlessly with the responsive automatic transmission, making every drive a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class