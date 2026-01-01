$9,990+ GST
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
5.5L V8 | 4MATIC | Long Wheel Base
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$9,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,006 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 5.5L V8 All Wheel Drive, now available at Car Zone! This elegant sedan is the epitome of sophisticated German engineering, boasting a timeless silver exterior that complements its sleek lines and commanding presence. Step inside and be enveloped in the comfort of a refined black interior, where every detail is crafted to elevate your driving experience.
Beneath the hood lies a powerful 5.5L V8 engine, delivering exhilarating performance and smooth, effortless acceleration. With the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, you'll enjoy confident handling and superior grip in all weather conditions. Ready to provide many more years of driving pleasure.
Here are some of the features you'll love:
- Unleash the Power: Experience the thrill of the road with the robust 5.5L V8 engine, offering a blend of power and refined performance that defines the S-Class legacy.
- All-Weather Confidence: Conquer any road with the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, providing superior traction and stability for a secure and enjoyable driving experience.
- Executive Comfort: Sink into the luxurious black interior, where premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship create an atmosphere of unparalleled comfort and sophistication.
- Timeless Elegance: Turn heads with the classic silver exterior, a testament to the S-Class's enduring design and sophisticated style.
- Smooth Operator: Glide effortlessly with the responsive automatic transmission, making every drive a seamless and enjoyable experience.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Suspension
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
