2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9108373

9108373 Stock #: 49442

49442 VIN: 4A3AK34T08E603580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 49442

Mileage 147,012 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.